Aryeh Deri: “I’m Seeking An Ashkenazi Candidate For Shas”

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri said on Wednesday evening that he is seeking an Ashkenazi candidate for the Shas party ahead of the elections for the 25th Knesset.

Speaking in an interview with Kol B’Ramah, Deri said: “I receive hundreds of inquiries from people from the Ashkenazi public who tell me: ‘You’re the ones who represent me, we feel a part of you,'” Deri said.

“That’s why I think that there’s a place for an Ashkenazi representative in Shas. I’m definitely looking for someone suitable for the position.”

Deri added that he thinks that Degel HaTorah and Agudas Yisrael won’t end up splitting up. “I believe that Degel and Agudah will not take the risk of splitting up. Gedolei Yisrael will sit down and reach an agreement. My hope is that they will run together.”

