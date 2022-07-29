IRON CURTAIN 2.0? Russian Defense Minister Says “Soviet Union Will Return”

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu raised eyebrows after suggesting that the “Soviet Union would return” soon. The remarks, which were a Russian to English translation, may have been taken out of context, according to some reports, but it has shed new light on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motivations in launching his war against Ukraine.

“At the time, I am certain, especially among my generation, we were absolutely convinced that all of this was temporary, that our nation would once again be great and powerful, that the Soviet Union would return, and that no one would leave — everyone would live in peace and harmony,” Shoigu said, speaking about the fall of the Soviet Union, adding that he wished “all those events truly remained history, and were never to repeat.”

Military and political strategists have long believed that Putin wants to reignite the old Soviet flame, and Shoigu’s remarks feed into those assertions.

There were other versions of the translation, including:

“Soon, there will be a Soviet Union again and we will again live in peace,” or “This is all temporary. There will be the Soviet Union again, no one will go anywhere, and we will live in peace.”

Regardless, Russian state TV and officials have referred to the war in Ukraine as a “reunification” operation and a “coming home” for the territories being sought, which were all once part of the Soviet Union.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)