WATCH: After Start Of Ceasefire, IDF Forces Raze Elad Terrorists’ Homes

Following the beginning of the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza late Sunday night, IDF soldiers raided the Arab village of Rummanah overnight Monday and demolished the homes of the two Elad terrorists.

Violent riots broke out at the scene that included the hurling of Molotov cocktails, explosives and stones at IDF forces, and the burning of tires. IDF soldiers responded with riot control methods.

Also, overnight Monday, IDF forces, Shin Bet operatives, and Border Police officers operated in a number of other Arab areas in Yehudah and Shomron and arrested several terror suspects.

בהמשך לפעילות צה"ל להריסת בתי המחבלים; צה"ל עצר ארבעה מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו במספר מוקדים ברחבי אוגדת יהודה ושומרון בין היתר בכפרים בית כחיל, ג'בל מוואלח, מרדא ובכפר קליל >> pic.twitter.com/O73idfe1H0 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 8, 2022

