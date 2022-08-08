WATCH: After Start Of Ceasefire, IDF Forces Raze Elad Terrorists’ Homes

Top left: The levaya for Yonatan Chabakuk, h'yd. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit); Bottom left: Hakadosh Boaz Gal, hy’d, Hakadosh Oren Ben-Yiftach, h’yd, Hakadosh Yonatan Chabakuk, h’yd; Right: IDF forces demolish Elad terrorists' homes in Rummanah in the early hours of Monday, August 8, 2022. (IDF spokesperson)

Following the beginning of the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza late Sunday night, IDF soldiers raided the Arab village of Rummanah overnight Monday and demolished the homes of the two Elad terrorists.

Violent riots broke out at the scene that included the hurling of Molotov cocktails, explosives and stones at IDF forces, and the burning of tires. IDF soldiers responded with riot control methods.

Also, overnight Monday, IDF forces, Shin Bet operatives, and Border Police officers operated in a number of other Arab areas in Yehudah and Shomron and arrested several terror suspects.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)


  1. This is exclusively sleepy joe’s fault, because if sleepy joe hadn’t placed a moratorium on this necessary project before his ill fated trip to the middle east, this all would have been taken care of a long time ago, and not now during this current ceasefire.

  2. Let’s not forget that Sleepy Joe delivered millions of dollars to PA to finance terror against Israel. May we be mispallel that Joe should one day become the victim of Arab terror.