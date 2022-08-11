Eric Trump Reveals SHOCKING Behavior of FBI Agents During Raid on Trump’s Home

Eric Trump, who was at Mar-a-Lago when FBI agents swarmed the residence and office areas of former President Donald Trump, gave shocking details to DailyMail about what the agents did during their execution of the search warrant.

Donald’s son said that when the 30 FBI agents involved in the raid came to the property, they demanded that staff shut off the security cameras, but they refused. He added that his father’s attorney, Christina Bobb, was forced to stay at the end of the driveway during the search and that agents refused to give a copy of the warrant used to conduct the raid.

“There’s 30 agents there,” Eric Trump recalled. “They told our lawyer… you have to leave the property right now. Turn off all security cameras.”

“They would not give [the attorney] the search warrant,” he claimed. “So they showed it to her from about 10 feet away. They would not give her a copy of the search warrant.”

Bobb herself said later that she was able to see the warrant but that agents made it impossible for her to see the probable cause presented to a judge that compelled him to allow the raid to take place.

“When I arrived and kind of announced myself as the legal representation for President Trump. I asked to see a copy of the warrant,” Bobb told One American News, a conservative cable network.

“Initially they refused and said, ‘You know, we don’t have to show it to you.’ And there was a little bit of an exchange about whether it was appropriate to withhold the warrant when you’re searching the residence of the former president, who’s likely to be the Republican nominee in the next election, though they conceded and let me see it, they did not give me a copy of it right away, but they did let me see it,” she said.

“It was very, I would say, thin,” she said of the document. “And as you can tell from public records, the affidavit, the supporting documentation of what the probable cause was to obtain the warrant has been sealed.”

“It’s all a coordinated attack with the FBI,” Eric Trump said of the raid.

“Do you think that the FBI director is going to raid the former president’s house, especially a house as you know, kind of world renowned as Mar Lago is in a place as public as Mar Lago is without getting the approval of President [Biden]?” he asked.

