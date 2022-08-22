This Tuesday, Critical Election For NY-10 Congressional District, Vote For The Only Candidate Endorsed By Every Single Community

The 10th Congressional District seat is up for grabs and 12 different candidates are vying to fill it. The ballot is replete with names of those who defend BDS, want to defund the police, and support extreme left-wing ideology.

And then there’s Dan Goldman.

He stands out in the crowded elections — the lone candidate who promised to represent our ideals. Goldman is outspoken about his Jewishness, believes in the values our religion holds dear, and made a committment to represent those interests.

His promise is a welcome sound in the 10th District where more than a fifth of the population is Jewish. “I plan to represent Jewish interests,” Goldman says, “And not only in Boro Park, part of the 10th District, but across the entire New York City.”

It’s far from an empty promise. With decades of political experience, Goldman has the relationships and know-how to actually change the future of Boro Park’s residents. He has degrees from both Yale and Standford Universities, and experience working as an attorney for the Southern District of New York.

And he’s determined to use all that experience for the benefit of the 10th District. “Hate crimes are on the rise, but I plan to fight targeted discrimination and create a safe city where Jews don’t have to fear voilent, hate-filled attacks,” Goldman says.

Goldman is committed to creating a safer community where Jewish values and rights are not only defended but encouraged. That, coupled with his extensive experience, has earned him several strong endorsements. Not only has Goldman received the coveted endorsement from the New York Times, leaders from every single kehillah in Boro Park have asked community members to vote for Goldman as well. Every community is united in their opinion. No one disagrees — voting for Goldman is the best vote we can give for our future.

In the packed race for Congress, Goldman is the only voice fighting for yeshiva education, for our safety, and for our community’s rights and values. Dan’s the man we want filling the Congressional seat, because he’s the only one with the experience — and courage — to fight for the Jewish community.

As nearly a fifth of the population in the 10th district, the Boro Park voting bloc will strongly impact the elections. Your voice matters! Go out and vote with early elections today. Polls close Tuesday, August 23.