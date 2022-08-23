WATCH THIS: Trump Jr.: “Probably Good” if Donald Trump Had Nuclear Codes in Mar-a-Lago

Speaking at an event in support of Rep. Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump Jr. jokingly suggested that it would be a good thing if his father had the nuclear codes stashed away at Mar-a-Lago.

“Donald Trump has the nuclear codes!! In the linen closet at Mar-a-Lago!!” Trump Jr. mirthfully yelled.

“By the way, for the record, I say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes it would probably be good,” he hooted. “Our enemies – our enemies – might actually be like, ‘okay, maybe, let’s not mess with them.’ I’m like when they look at Joe Biden then they say, ‘we should attack now.'”

