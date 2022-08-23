WATCH THIS: Trump Jr.: “Probably Good” if Donald Trump Had Nuclear Codes in Mar-a-Lago

FILE - Donald Trump Jr., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Feb. 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Speaking at an event in support of Rep. Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump Jr. jokingly suggested that it would be a good thing if his father had the nuclear codes stashed away at Mar-a-Lago.

“Donald Trump has the nuclear codes!! In the linen closet at Mar-a-Lago!!” Trump Jr. mirthfully yelled.

“By the way, for the record, I say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes it would probably be good,” he hooted. “Our enemies – our enemies – might actually be like, ‘okay, maybe, let’s not mess with them.’ I’m like when they look at Joe Biden then they say, ‘we should attack now.'”

  1. Why this sensational MISLEADING headline?, you know well this was meant as joke , it was tongue and cheek .
    Shame on you Yeshiva World, from you we expect better, you have turned your website into another CNN or MSNBC