The Last “Mofsim” Of HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, Z’tl

Stories of two mofsim attributed to the late Rosh HaYeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, z’tl, were the talk of the Chareidi community this past Nissan, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

The first incident became known when an avreich visited HaRav Cohen, z’tl, at his home to thank him for the bracha he received that had been entirely fulfilled. The avreich had asked the Rosh Yeshivah for a bracha several months previously for his wife to have an easy birth after the doctors said there was no possibility of her giving birth naturally and she would be forced to have a C-section.

The Rosh Yeshivah gave his bracha and said: “B’ezras Hashem, you’ll be zocheh to an easy birth without any problems.” The avreich was still nervous: “HaRav, there’s nothing to worry about?” The Rosh Yeshivah reassured him: “Everything will be fine, don’t worry.”

And so it was. The birth went easily, defying all the doctors’ predictions, in a supernatural way.

When the avreich returned to the Rosh Yeshivah to express his profuse thanks, HaRav Cohen waved his hand in an expression of belittlement that the yeshuah had anything to do with him: “You have to thank Him, Hakadosh Baruch Hu, He’s everything,” HaRav Cohen said. “Not me, everything is from Him,” he repeated.

The second incident, reported by YWN in June, was the story of the older single who had such emunas chachamim that after HaRav Cohen, z’tl, promised her in the winter that she would see a yeshuah by Purim, she began shopping for her wedding and apartment. When her relatives expressed their opinion that perhaps she should refrain from shopping until she finds a chasan, she said: “HaTzaddik gazar. I need to prepare.”

Sure enough, she found her chasan before Purim just as the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl, promised.

