2nd Incident In A Month: Israeli Abducted In Brazil, Released For Ransom

A 30-year-old Israeli was kidnapped on Tuesday by a local gang in the city of Sao Paulo in Brazil and was released overnight after his family paid a ransom.

The Israeli was kidnapped when he went out to the street on Tuesday evening to meet the Uber he had ordered. The Uber driver was kidnapped as well but was later left in an abandoned area.

For the first several hours, the kidnappers made no contact with anyone, with the police receiving initial information from the Uber driver. After several hours, the kidnappers contacted the Israeli’s family members and demanded a ransom, and at the same time, they managed to withdraw a sum of money from an ATM using the Israeli’s credit card.

Meanwhile, the local police managed to track the kidnappers and Israeli’s cell phones and began searching for them in three possible locations. In the first location, the police raided the building and arrested three of the gang members. The Israeli, who was being held in another location with other gang members, had meanwhile been released after his family members paid the ransom. A short while later, the police located him. Baruch Hashem, he was healthy and sound and was reunited with his family.

The Israeli consulate in Brazil and the Israelis Abroad Office in the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department were in direct contact with the Brazilian police and family members throughout the ordeal and assisted in the case.

Just last month, a religious Israeli businessman was abducted in Brazil and was released the next day after his family paid a ransom.

