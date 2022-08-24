HEARTLESS: Man Knocked Unconscious in Brooklyn’s Kings Plaza, NOBODY Tries to Help [VIDEO]

The NYPD is on the lookout for two thugs who knocked a man unconscious in Kings Plaza in Brooklyn last weekend.

The NYPD tells YWN that “unknown individuals approached the victim and unprovoked, punched the victim in the face, causing serious physical injury. EMS responded and transported the aided male to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in stable condition. The individuals fled the mall.”

But the most shocking part might not have been the attack itself, but rather the aftermath. Surveillance video shows that people standing next to the 36-year-old victim when he was sucker punched did nothing to help him.

Not one person came to the victim’s aid – not even the mall security guard, who simply walked past the unconscious man!

What would possess people to act so callously in the face of a brazen attack on an apparently innocent man?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)