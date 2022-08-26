STUNNING: FBI Urged Facebook to Suppress Hunter Biden Laptop Story [SEE THE VIDEO]

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg admitted on Thursday that his platforms, Facebook and Instagram – suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story in the weeks before the 2020 election at the behest of FBI officials, noting that “it sucks” that the story wound up being 100% real.

“The background here is the FBI basically came to us — some of the folks on our team —and said, ‘Hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert: We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election, we have it on notice that basically there’s about to be some kind of dump that’s similar to that, so just be vigilant,” Zuckerberg told popular podcaster Joe Rogan.

The Zuck pointed out that Twitter fully blocked the story, whereas his platforms only suppressed them from being spread widely.

“For the five or seven days when it was basically being determined whether it was false, the distribution on Facebook was decreased,” he said.

Pressed by Rogan for information on how much it was suppressed, Zuckerberg said “just a little bit less.”

“Fewer people saw it than would have otherwise,” he said. “but, it’s meaningful.”

“We thought, hey look, if the FBI — which I still view as a legitimate institution in this country; it’s very professional law enforcement — if they come to us and tell us we need to be on guard about something, then I want to take that seriously.”

