PETCH! School District Bringing Back Spanking to Discipline Unruly Students

Old school is making a comeback. A school district in Missouri is bringing back a discipline measure that it hasn’t used in over two decades: spanking students.

The Cassville R-IV School District opened classes on Monday and notified parents that the school board had adopted a corporal punishment policy allowing “use of physical force as a method of correcting student behavior.” Parents were given forms to specify whether they authorize the school to paddle their child.

The school district says staff members are instructed to use “reasonable physical force” that won’t incur a “chance of bodily injury or harm.” Additionally, the spanking must take place in the presence of another witness, and the teacher will have to send a report to the superintendent explaining the reason for the punishment.

Superintendent Merlyn Johnson said that younger students could expect to get one or two spanks from the paddle, while older students would get up to three.

“Parents have said, ‘why can’t you paddle my student’ and we’re like, “We can’t paddle your student, our policy does not support that,'” Johnson told the Washington Post. “There had been conversations with parents and there had been requests from parents for us to look into it.”

Presumably, chutzpah toward a teacher would make a child a prime target for a spanking session. However, if the child apologizes, they would likely be spared the paddle, because what matters is not what you say, it’s what you disavow.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)