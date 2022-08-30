Rebbetzin Tziporah Lau Is Still In Serious Condition

Rebbetzin Tziporah Lau, who suffered a stroke over Pesach, is still hospitalized in serious condition.

She underwent a medical procedure on Sunday and Chief Rabbi Rav Dovid Lau asked the public to continue davening for his wife.

A statement from Rav Lau’s office said: “Rebbetzin Lau is undergoing a medical procedure as part of the treatment she has been receiving in recent months since she was hospitalized.”

“The Rav’s family requests that the public continue to daven for Rebbetzin Tziporah Feiga bas Hadassah l’refuah shleleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)