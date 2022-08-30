Trump: FBI Agents Should “Go Nuts” and “Not Take It Anymore” Over Mar-a-Lago Raid

Former President Donald Trump essentially called for a revolt in the FBI over the agency’s raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate and seizure of documents.

“When are the great Agents, and others, in the FBI going to say, ‘we aren’t going to take it anymore,” much as they did when James Comey read off a list of all of Crooked Hillary Clinton’s crimes, only to say that no reasonable prosecutor would prosecute,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“The wonderful people of the FBI went absolutely “nuts,” so Comey had to backtrack and do a FAKE INVESTIGATION in order to keep them at bay,” he continued. “The end result, we won in 2016 (and did MUCH better in 2020!). But not the ‘Left’ has lost their minds!!!”

Early Monday morning, Trump again exhorted agents to take on his cause, writing, “FBI, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)