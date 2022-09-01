WATCH: Bnei Brak Serial Mugger Strikes Again – And Is Arrested

A series of muggings of Chareidi women in Bnei Brak, one of which ended with a woman requiring medical attention, came to an end on Wednesday evening with the arrest of a suspect.

The arrest came shortly after the mugger struck again, this time in the city center. In a similar scenario to past incidents, the perpetrator snatched the purse of a woman who was walking on Rechov Ezra and then sped off on his motorcycle.

Dozens of Shomrim volunteers who were alerted of the incident arrived at the scene almost immediately and collected testimony. At the same time, the organization contacted the police. The police and volunteers then spent an hour carrying out searches in the Pardes Katz neighborhood, where they believed the suspect lived until they found the motorcycle involved in the incident. The police found the owner of the motorcycle nearby and arrested him.

“The volunteers of the organization worked day and night, tracked footage of hundreds of security cameras, collected testimonies from eyewitnesses, and thanks to the operations and cross-referencing of the information, managed to arrest the robber who terrorized the women of Bnei Brak,” the Shomrim organization said.

The suspect was brought to the court on Thursday morning and the judge approved the police’s request for a five-day extension of his detainment. According to the police, he is suspected of perpetrating at least ten muggings while riding his motorcycle.

