Gingrich: Trump Will Be Indicted for Mishandling Classified Info

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich predicted Thursday night that Donald Trump will be indicted by the Justice Department over allegations that he mishandled top-secret classified documents.

“You have corruption from the Attorney General, to the head of the FBI, to senior elements of the FBI,” he said. “You have collusion from a wide range of the intelligence community. You had, I think it was 50 some intelligence senior officials who signed a letter last year that we now know is a total lie, none of whom have recanted.”

“I fully expect the Justice Department to indict President Trump in a DC court, a district where he got 5.6 percent of the vote. So by 19 to one, the jury is likely to be against him.”

“I have no idea what’s going to happen next,” he added. “I’m a historian by training and I tell everybody you have to assume that nothing, you know, tells you anything about how corrupt and how sick this is going to get. Because you get have fanatic who represent a secular religion who are determined to destroy not just Trump but Trump’s followers. They could do almost anything. We have no way of knowing what the next six months or two years are going to bring.”

(AP)