Terror In Israel: IDF Soldier Wounded In Stabbing Attack

A 19-year-old IDF soldier was moderately wounded in a stabbing attack near Chevron on Friday afternoon.

A terrorist got out of a car next to a military checkpoint near Chevron and stabbed a soldier several times on his neck and face. Another soldier immediately shot the terrorist and neutralized him.

The soldier received emergency medical at the scene and was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

While paramedics were treating the soldier at the scene, local Arabs gathered and began throwing stones toward the paramedics.

The terrorist died at the scene.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)