Israel’s New IDF Chief Of Staff: Maj.-Gen. Hertzi Halevi: Religious School Grad, Lives In Binyamin

Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Sunday that he has nominated Maj.- Gen. Hertzi Halevi, currently the IDF deputy chief of staff, as the recommended candidate for the IDF’s 23rd chief of staff.

Gantz’s recommendation, which came after a months-long assessment process, still has to be approved by the Senior Appointments Advisory Committee and be confirmed in a cabinet vote.

Halevi, who was selected over the runner-up Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, will be replacing current IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, whose term ends in January 2023.

Halevi, 54, stems from a family strongly identified with Religious Zionism. His grandmother was the daughter of HaRav Dov Ber Kook and the niece of HaGaon HaRav Avraham Yitzchak Kook, z’tl.

Halevi was born and raised in Jerusalem. He attended the religious Himmelfarb high school and was active in religious youth groups. He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and business administration from Hebrew University and a master’s degree in national resource management from the National Defense University in Washington D.C.

Halevi is married with four children and lives in Kfar Oranim, a secular settlement in Binyamin, near Modiin Illit.

Gantz’s selection of an IDF chief of staff during an election period under a caretaker government was a controversial one and slammed by the right. But after submitting a classified document explaining his reasoning to Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, she approved the process.

