Israel’s New IDF Chief Of Staff: Maj.-Gen. Hertzi Halevi: Religious School Grad, Lives In Binyamin

1
Hertzi Halevi. (IDF spokesperson)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Sunday that he has nominated Maj.- Gen. Hertzi Halevi, currently the IDF deputy chief of staff, as the recommended candidate for the IDF’s 23rd chief of staff.

Gantz’s recommendation, which came after a months-long assessment process, still has to be approved by the Senior Appointments Advisory Committee and be confirmed in a cabinet vote.

Halevi, who was selected over the runner-up Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, will be replacing current IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, whose term ends in January 2023.

Halevi, 54, stems from a family strongly identified with Religious Zionism. His grandmother was the daughter of HaRav Dov Ber Kook and the niece of HaGaon HaRav Avraham Yitzchak Kook, z’tl.

Maj.-Gen. Hertzi Halevi with his cousin HaRav Ben-Tzion Kook, a posek and Rav in Petach Tikvah. (Photo: Afula Municipality)

Halevi was born and raised in Jerusalem. He attended the religious Himmelfarb high school and was active in religious youth groups. He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and business administration from Hebrew University and a master’s degree in national resource management from the National Defense University in Washington D.C.

Halevi is married with four children and lives in Kfar Oranim, a secular settlement in Binyamin, near Modiin Illit.

Gantz’s selection of an IDF chief of staff during an election period under a caretaker government was a controversial one and slammed by the right. But after submitting a classified document explaining his reasoning to Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, she approved the process.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)


1 COMMENT

  1. Rav Elchonon Wasserman (and other gedolim) wrote very explicitly and clearly that both Zionism and “National Religious” are each idolatry.

    As a bonus, he also appears to be named after the heretical founder SR”Y of political Zionism.

    Hallalu ovdei A”Z vaHallalu ovdei A”Z.