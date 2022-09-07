ANTISEMITISM IN LANCASTER: Township Manager Hellbent on Closing Down Only Orthodox Shul

An apparently antisemitic township manager in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is about to shut down the only Orthodox synagogue in the town. Congregation Degel Israel, established at the turn of the 20th century, has been put on notice that it will be inspected by the Township manager himself – and he’s been nothing but antagonistic to Jews.

The Township manager, Bill Laudien, has a long history of making it difficult for Jewish life to thrive in Lancaster, the community’s rav, Rabbi Avraham Notis, says.

“Laudien has placed a target on the backs of my community, and he is doing everything he can to stifle the Jewish presence in Lancaster,” Rabbi Notis said.

Rabbi Notis runs a small yeshiva, called Me’or Dovid, with approximately 20 bochurim in the shul. This past Friday, Laudien informed the rav that he would be personally conducting an inspection of the shul to determine whether it is safe for the bochurim to be there.

“We already know the outcome of his inspection. He wants to condemn the building,” Rabbi Notis says. “This is but another example of the long pattern of antagonism shown by Laudien towards this community.”

Rabbi Notis points out that there are multiple churches with schools inside them in the area, including three across the street from the yeshiva, but none of them have come under investigation from Laudien.

“He is singling us out. It really is that simple. And it’s shameful,” shul president Jonathan Griner said.

The congregation has already filed two lawsuits over Laudien’s actions – one for making it impossible for the shul to create a mikvah, and the other relating to a sickening incident regarding the kehilla’s attempts to bury shaimos.

Rabbi Notis says that when the shul buried shaimos on its own property, Laudien sent a township backhoe to dig them up and threatened bochurim from the yeshiva that he would have them imprisoned if they buried more.

Laudien also personally dumped two piles of garbage in Rabbi Notis’ home driveway without any advance warning, only telling him later that the pile of garbage was filled with shaimos and that it was the rabbi’s problem now.

On chol hamoed, when approximately 2,000 people came to daven at the shul, a police officer made the decision to suspend street cleaning tickets so that mispalelim could park on the street while they prayed. Township Manager Laudien would have none of it, however. He came to the shul and overrode the police officer, saying the township should give tickets to the mispallelim.

“When I asked him why he would act this towards us, Laudien said, ‘You guys do what you want and apologize later.’ When I asked him to explain, he had no answer,” Rabbi Notis said.

Last Friday, Laudien informed the shul of his plan to inspect it on Tuesday, knowing good and well that the shul couldn’t prepare for an inspection over Shabbos nor over the following two days because it’s Labor Day weekend.

“He knows what he’s doing, and he knows that we know what he’s doing. He just doesn’t care,” Rabbi Notis said. “We will do what it takes to be successful and allow Jewish life to blossom here. If Bill Laudien wants to get in the way he can try to, but we will continue pushing forward. We won’t let him stop us from continuing to do what is right.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)