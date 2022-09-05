FRIEND OR FOE? Trump Offers to Help CNN After Saying Fox is Pushing “Democrat Agenda”

Former President Donald Trump is offering to help CNN “go conservative” after accusing Fox News of pushing a “Democrat agenda” for having people critical of him on its shows.
“Wow! Fox News is really pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Gets worse every single day. So many Dems interviewed with only softball questions, then Republican counterparts get creamed.”
Trump lashed out at Fox News personality and Republican strategist Karl Rove for saying that Trump had “no legal authority” to keep classified records at Mar-a-Lago.
“RINO Karl Rove is unwatchable, very negative, and on all the time – has a big record of losing!” Trump wrote.
“If ‘low ratings’ CNN ever went conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them do so,” Trump wrote.
Trump’s comments are a stunning turnaround from his previous alliance with Fox News and his open disdain for the left-leaning CNN.
In recent months, Trump has soured on Fox News, accusing it of not being friendly to him anymore. On the other hand, CNN is currently undergoing a major shift, with its new leadership trying to turn it back into a mainstream news channel, rather than the anti-Trump network it was during his four years in the White House.
In recent weeks, two top CNN personalities – Brian Stelter and John Harwood – both of whom are openly anti-Trump, have left the network amid this shift in company policy, which Trump seems to be recognizing.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
He’s shooting himself in the leg by saying this…
Trump has always had a big mouth, always clumsily mouthing off at people and situations. But he happens to be right on target, as usual. This is not a “turnaround”, as the left-spewing article would have you think, it is just going with what’s actually happening. CNN is currently, under its new leadership, moving away from woke agendas (recent reports are that many leftist staffers are fearful for their jobs), and Fox has been sliding leftwards for years now. Trump is not concerned so much that they’re not “friendly” to him anymore, he is more concerned that they push leftist agendas, like justifying the Mar-a-Lago raid when there is obvious political bias in the DOJ, FBI, et al (like Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, Mark Schiff, etc. all getting a pass when suspicion of criminal activity is obvious). This article, like so many on YWN, distorts factual reality by making leftist assumptions, and then comes to logical conclusions based on those non-facts. The editors here need a little guidance in being honest imo.
Trump thinks news should be shaped by a goldmine business strategy, not facts. His own business strategies were business failures.