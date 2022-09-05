FRIEND OR FOE? Trump Offers to Help CNN After Saying Fox is Pushing “Democrat Agenda”

Former President Donald Trump is offering to help CNN “go conservative” after accusing Fox News of pushing a “Democrat agenda” for having people critical of him on its shows.

“Wow! Fox News is really pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Gets worse every single day. So many Dems interviewed with only softball questions, then Republican counterparts get creamed.”

Trump lashed out at Fox News personality and Republican strategist Karl Rove for saying that Trump had “no legal authority” to keep classified records at Mar-a-Lago.

“RINO Karl Rove is unwatchable, very negative, and on all the time – has a big record of losing!” Trump wrote.

“If ‘low ratings’ CNN ever went conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them do so,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s comments are a stunning turnaround from his previous alliance with Fox News and his open disdain for the left-leaning CNN.

In recent months, Trump has soured on Fox News, accusing it of not being friendly to him anymore. On the other hand, CNN is currently undergoing a major shift, with its new leadership trying to turn it back into a mainstream news channel, rather than the anti-Trump network it was during his four years in the White House.

In recent weeks, two top CNN personalities – Brian Stelter and John Harwood – both of whom are openly anti-Trump, have left the network amid this shift in company policy, which Trump seems to be recognizing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)