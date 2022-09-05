WATCH: FEAR IN BEITAR: Soldiers Patrol Streets With Weapons Drawn

An overnight drama took place overnight Sunday in the city of Beitar, with soldiers patrolling the streets with drawn weapons in the wake of a suspected terrorist infiltration.

The incident began when a member of Beitar’s local security forces saw an Arab enter a building on Rechov Kedushas Halevi in Givah B at about 1 a.m. and alerted the IDF.

IDF forces entered the city, closed off the exits and entrances, and carried out extensive searches for hours, going from building to building. Residents of Kedushas Halevi and Rav Shach, which both border the security fence that surrounds the city, said that the soldiers went from door to door and knocked on some apartment doors.

At about 5 a.m., the soldiers finished searching the area and ended the operation after having failed to locate the suspect.

