TOP SECRET: Document Seized from Trump Described Foreign Country’s Nuclear Capabilities

0
This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The Justice Department says it has uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. (Department of Justice via AP)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

At least one document seized by FBI agents in their August 8 raid of Mar-a-Lago laid out a foreign country’s military defenses, including its nuclear weapons capabilities, the Washington Post reported Tuesday night. The country in question was not identified in the report.

The report also stated that some of the documents contained information about top-secret U.S. operations “so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them.” The only people who were privy to the documents were the president and certain Cabinet members, and only they had the authority to allow others to see its contents.

Having access to such highly classified documents requires special clearances only given on a need-to-know basis – having a top-secret security clearance isn’t enough. Generally, such documents are kept under lock and key in a secure compartmented information facility, including a special officer designated to keep track of exactly where the documents are at any given moment.

But rather than being secured, the documents were sitting in Donald Trump’s desk in Mar-a-Lago more than 18 months after he left the White House.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)