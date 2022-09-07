Fox News Host Suggest Trump Was Selling Classified Info to Russia, Others

A Fox News host floated the theory that former President Donald Trump sold to Russia some of the classified documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago after his presidency ended.

“Did former President Trump try to sell or share the highly classified material to the Russians or to the Saudis or others? Or were the documents innocently mishandled and stored because he thought he had a legal right to have them?” “Fox News Sunday” host Eric Shawn asked his fellow panelists.

Shawn referred to Russian state media that suggested the documents were leaked to Kremlin officials.

U.S. law enforcement has not said, nor even suggested, that there is suspicion that Trump sold or gave classified information to a foreign nation.

The comments by Shawn are the latest in a string of recent anti-Trump sentiment on Fox News, which Trump was referring to when he accused the network of “pushing a Democrat agenda” earlier this week.

“Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy also made an anti-Trump comment recently, attacking Trump supporters for going after the FBI over the raid of the Mar-a-Lago estate.

“So many supporters of Donald Trump have used this opportunity to go against the FBI,” Doocy said. “They’re barking up the wrong tree. Don’t blame the FBI.”

Days earlier, he asked Rep. Steve Scalise, “I’m just curious, whatever happened to the Republican Party backing the blue? And, in particular, the 35 members of law enforcement, federal law enforcement, at the FBI?”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)