Rep. Louie Gohmert Gives Capitol Flag to Jan. 6 Rioter, Calls Her “American Hero”

Rep. Louie Gohmert, a far-right Republican from Texas, gave a January 6 rioter a special gift: a flag that had once flown over the U.S. Capitol building. The Congressman said the gift was to “celebrate her invaluable work” and called her a “national treasure” and “American hero.”

Dr. Simone Gold, the Jan. 6 rioter gifted by the Congressman, had been locked up in prison for 60 days over her actions on that eventful day. She is also a staunch anti-vaxxer, something which Rep. Gohmert applauded her for.

In a statement, Gohmert said Gold is “a patriot and an American hero” her anti-vax activism, describing her as a “political prisoner” whose “sound medical advice was viciously attacked” by the mainstream media.

“After having her name and reputation shamefully dragged through the med, the Biden administration’s DOJ threw her in prison for peacefully walking into the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and delivering a speech,” Gohmert said in his statement.

“Dr. Gold is the definition of what a political prisoner looks like – something I never thought I’d see here in the United States of America.”

Happy Freedom Day to @drsimonegold! I'm honored to be here with you after some vindictive DOJ personnel decided to lock you down in a MAXIMUM SECURITY prison. YOU are a national treasure! pic.twitter.com/4l7LMBUjI8 — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) September 9, 2022

