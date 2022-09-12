FAMILY SQUABBLES: Trump Planned to Fire Jared Kushner Before 2020 Election, Former Aide Claims

Former top Trump aide Peter Navarro claims in a new book that then-President Donald Trump agreed to fire Jared Kushner before the 2020 election and replace him with Steve Bannon.
In his upcoming book, “Taking Back Trump’s America: Why We Lost the White House and How We’ll Win It Back,” Navarro cited his own journal entry from June 25, 2020, that stated: “Bannon and the donors want[ed] Kushner and Brad Parscale [the campaign manager] out the door.”
“Don Jr, Kimberly Guilfoyle feel the same way. This could be really interesting. It could also be our last chance for victory,” Navarro wrote.
Navarro says he set up a meeting with Trump and anti-Kushner donors, during which Trump “readily agreed… that Jared had to be replaced with Steve.”
The plan never wound up happening because, Navarro says, Trump couldn’t bring himself to fire Kushner because he worried about “family troubles if [he] himself had to deliver the bad news to … the father of his grandchildren.” Instead, he asked a major donor, Bernie Marcus, to deliver the news.
When Marcus made the call, Kushner told him “things were fine with the campaign, there was no way he was stepping down and, in effect, Bernie Marcus and his big moneybags could go pound sand,” Navarro says.
“And the rest is a catastrophic strategic failure,” Navarro concludes.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Trump fired everyone he ever trusted no matter how loyal he was if the latter ever disagreed. Regardless of how meritorious and regardless of how dedicated! Pence, Jared, Barr – the list goes on forever. He had that reputation before he became president. He did a great job as president bit he is clearly not suited now for a recoronation.
I do not believe one word of this…..may the world respect the Creator please
Instead of firing Jared it would’ve been better if he would’ve resigned
once jared is out of the picture, one way or another, hah, watch what that orange-haired demagogue will say about jews and israel ! you trump lovers don’t know what’s in store for you. abandon his ship, while you still have a drop of dignity in you – altho how you can have any dignity left after your hero led the jan 6 insurrection, your hero plead the 5th over 60 times, your hero took home top secret documents, that if you so much as took out folders simply labeled ‘confidential, you’d still be languishing in jail, your hero had 4 years to build a southern wall but did nothing while claiming mexico was going to pay for that wall….must i go on? i dont think so, just thinking of this dangerous moron makes my blood boil…..