FAMILY SQUABBLES: Trump Planned to Fire Jared Kushner Before 2020 Election, Former Aide Claims

Former top Trump aide Peter Navarro claims in a new book that then-President Donald Trump agreed to fire Jared Kushner before the 2020 election and replace him with Steve Bannon.

In his upcoming book, “Taking Back Trump’s America: Why We Lost the White House and How We’ll Win It Back,” Navarro cited his own journal entry from June 25, 2020, that stated: “Bannon and the donors want[ed] Kushner and Brad Parscale [the campaign manager] out the door.”

“Don Jr, Kimberly Guilfoyle feel the same way. This could be really interesting. It could also be our last chance for victory,” Navarro wrote.

Navarro says he set up a meeting with Trump and anti-Kushner donors, during which Trump “readily agreed… that Jared had to be replaced with Steve.”

The plan never wound up happening because, Navarro says, Trump couldn’t bring himself to fire Kushner because he worried about “family troubles if [he] himself had to deliver the bad news to … the father of his grandchildren.” Instead, he asked a major donor, Bernie Marcus, to deliver the news.

When Marcus made the call, Kushner told him “things were fine with the campaign, there was no way he was stepping down and, in effect, Bernie Marcus and his big moneybags could go pound sand,” Navarro says.

“And the rest is a catastrophic strategic failure,” Navarro concludes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)