Israeli Parole Board: Adele Biton’s Murderer Will Remain In Prison

The parole board at Megiddo prison denied the early release request of one of the five terrorists who caused the car accident in 2013 in which 2-year-old Adele Biton, z’l, was severely injured, leading to her death two years later.

As YWN reported last week, Adele’s mother, Dr. Adva Biton, launched a battle against the release of the five minor Palestinians who threw stones at her car, causing her to smash into a truck. She appeared before the parole board and requested that the terrorist’s request be rejected.

The members of the parole board wrote in the ruling that they believe that the prisoner remains a danger to the public and therefore denied his request.

Many of the terror attacks in recent months, including those that came to fruition and those that were Baruch Hashem, thwarted, were planned by terrorists who had previously served ridiculously short prison sentences for terror offenses.

The terrorist who was b’chasdei Hashem caught on Thursday on the way to commit a large-scale attack in Tel Aviv was sentenced to only a four-month prison sentence after being arrested for a terror-related offense and admitting during his interrogation that “I hate Jews and I’m ready to kill anyone who’s not Muslim. If I had a gun or rifle, I would commit an attack.”

