WATCH: Iran: “Queen Elizabeth Is Like Hitler, One Of The Greatest Criminals”

Iran’s Channel 1 aired a special report last week on the death of Queen Elizabeth.

But unlike other countries, where reports focused on the Queen’s life, her charity work and the intense mourning of the British public, the Islamic Republic had a different take on the demise of the Queen, which the host said is “good news for the world’s oppressed people.”

“After 70 years on the throne, this queen has left a grade sheet full of crime, abomination, and filth,” he added.

The host’s guest, a professor at Tehran University, added his comments, saying that “the Queen of England is one of the greatest criminals in the history of mankind.”

“Perhaps, in light of her 70 years on the throne, she should be included on the same list as Hitler,” he continued. “From a certain perspective, we should be sad that this person died, because she died without standing trial, without being punished, and without paying for her crimes.”

Apparently, liberal leftists in the US have a lot in common with Iran as they have a similar view of Queen Elizabeth, as Tucker Carlson reported on Fox News:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)