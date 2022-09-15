It’s Official! HaChasan Pollard And HaKallah Rivka Abrahams-Donin

Jonathan Pollard and his kallah, Rivka Abrahams-Donin, made an official announcement of their engagement on Wednesday evening.

Rivka, a 45-year-old Lubavitcher resident of the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem, made aliyah in 1996. Her late husband, Rav Yosef Eliyahu Donin, z’l, who for many years ran the tefillin stand at the Kosel and merited to help thousands of Jews don tefillin, was niftar in 2015, leaving Rivka alone with seven children, ages 2-18 at the time.

An interesting fact about Rivka is that her grandfather, British Sergeant Karl (Kalman Leib) Abrahams, z’l, helped capture the notorious Nazi commander Rudolf Hess as part of his role in a special intelligence unit of the British military police.

The official announcement states: “How can I repay Hashem for all of His favors for me? (Tehillim 116:12). With praise and gratitude to Hashem, we’re excited to announce our engagement.”

“We’re full of gratitude to you, our friends, families and dear children, on the love and embrace, and first and foremost to Esther, a’h, who in her endless love even introduced us and enable this neis to occur. Her memory will always be with us.”

“The wedding will b’ezras Hashem take place in two months, after the Chagim.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)