It’s Official! HaChasan Pollard And HaKallah Rivka Abrahams-Donin

Jonathan Pollard and his kallah, Rivka Abrahams-Donin, made an official announcement of their engagement on Wednesday evening.
Rivka, a 45-year-old Lubavitcher resident of the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem, made aliyah in 1996. Her late husband, Rav Yosef Eliyahu Donin, z’l, who for many years ran the tefillin stand at the Kosel and merited to help thousands of Jews don tefillin, was niftar in 2015, leaving Rivka alone with seven children, ages 2-18 at the time.
An interesting fact about Rivka is that her grandfather, British Sergeant Karl (Kalman Leib) Abrahams, z’l, helped capture the notorious Nazi commander Rudolf Hess as part of his role in a special intelligence unit of the British military police.
The official announcement states: “How can I repay Hashem for all of His favors for me? (Tehillim 116:12). With praise and gratitude to Hashem, we’re excited to announce our engagement.”
“We’re full of gratitude to you, our friends, families and dear children, on the love and embrace, and first and foremost to Esther, a’h, who in her endless love even introduced us and enable this neis to occur. Her memory will always be with us.”
“The wedding will b’ezras Hashem take place in two months, after the Chagim.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Don’t they look alike!
Mazal Tov
Wow! darn near double her age, mazel tov wife #3
MAZAL TOV!!!!! we are so happy for you!!
That didn’t take long…..wasn’t his wife just niftar around 6 months ago??
He dumped wife one and married wife two in six month time as well
Those comments are uncalled for. Pollard has become frum; his first marriage is irrelevant. After aveilus, there’s no reason to wait if you’re ready to remarry. It’s a mitzvah even if one already has children.
MAZEL TOV
should get a good barber to fix beard, no more neccesary for Defense Secrt.
Anybody out there , we collecting Donations for it
Hey, mods. I told you not to publish anything about Pollard, because he fits so nicely with the anti-Semites beliefs that Jews cannot be trusted to serve their non-Jewish countries’ interests. Don’t you guys listen to me?
And I stand by my other previous statement, very nice-looking kallah.
A guy who spent most of his life in solitary confinement; he deserves someone in his life in his golden years. For him, his life is just starting.
But, haters, will be haters. some ppl just come onto YWN in order to publish hate; here the problem is that there is no problem.
This baal teshuva should make his teshuva more complete by staying out of the news as much as he can in recognition of all the harm he did, whether b’zadon or b’shegagah.
To negative commenters: with due respect, these comments are disgusting. I could not believe what I was reading. How about being happy for a Jew who sat in jail for 30 yrs for trying to help the Jews, then when finally released his wife is niftar – and is now getting a fresh start, finally finding peace by the kindness of Hashem.
Mazel tov!!