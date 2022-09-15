Bibi: “Chometz In IDF? We Spilled Our Blood For The State’s Jewish Identity” [VIDEO]

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu slammed the current government’s quashing of Jewish values at a meeting of the Likud Secretariat on Wednesday evening.

“The main thing that speaks to people is the Jewish identity of the State,” he said. “Chometz in the IDF! Chometz on Pesach in the IDF. Who did this? Ben-Gurion? Rabin?”

Netanyahu is referring to the intention of the Supreme Court to approve the entry of chometz into IDF bases on Pesach in response to a petition by a group of parents of soldiers serving in the IDF along with the “religious freedom” Chiddush organization and the “Secular Forum” organization.

“Lapid did this,” Netanyahu stressed. “Jewish identity and the folding of flags in the capital.” [“The folding of flags in the capital” is a reference to an incident caught on video in May when two women fearfully removed the Israeli flag from their car at an intersection in Jerusalem where Arabs were rioting.]

“There’s room here for everyone but this is the state of our Jewish nation!” Netanyahu asserted. “This is what we came here for. This is what we spilled our blood for.”

In another “chometz related” topic on Wednesday, Netanyahu announced his picks for the Likud party’s reserved slots. Former Yamina MK Idit Silman, whose resignation from the coalition due to the “chometz crisis,” was granted the 16th slot on the Likud list, and former Yamina MK Amichai Chikli, who resigned from the party immediately after it formed a coalition with the left and Ra’am, was granted the 14th slot.

Silman and Chikli, who were moser nefesh for their values, now have realistic spots in Israel’s largest party, while the politicians who trampled on their promises and values and Jewish tradition, are “retiring” from politics.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)