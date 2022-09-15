TERROR IN ISRAEL: Bochur Moderately Injured After Being Shot By Terrorist in Carmel

A teenager was moderately hurt in the West Bank town of Carmel after a terrorist opened fire on Thursday night. Magen David Adom transported the injured but conscious boy, who suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body, to Beersheva’s Soroka Hospital.

A shelter in place order has been issued to Karmel residents, as a manhunt searches for the wannabe murderer. Earlier incorrect reports stated that a suspect had been arrested or shot, but security officials say the man has not yet been apprehended.

The terrorist apparently infiltrated the settlement by using a ladder to get over the security fence that surrounds it

“The victim, about 18 years old, was fully conscious, with bullet wounds to his upper body. He was talking and communicating with us,” Magen David Adom said in a statement. “We took him into the MICU while treating him and conveyed him to hospital in moderate but stable condition. Large numbers of MDA teams are on scene and prepared to provide treatment to anyone in need.”

The Mount Hebron Regional Council issued a statement saying, “The details of the reports from the settlement of Carmel are under review. As far as is known there is an injured person, it is not clear what exactly. Currently, the emergency department has been put on alert for any scenario.”

