Israel Police Deploy Thousands Of Officers Ahead Of Yamim Tovim

Israel Police on Sunday published a briefing on their preparations to protect residents and visitors to Jerusalem ahead of and during the Yamim Tovim.

Hundreds and thousands of people are expected to visit Jerusalem and take part in a variety of events in the coming weeks, with the largest events being Selichos and Birchas Kohanim at the Kosel on Chol Hamoed Sukkos.

Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman, who approved the operational plans for the Chagim, said on Sunday that the police thwarted 47 terror attacks in Jerusalem since the beginning of the year and there are warnings of terror attacks during the Chagim. He added that just a day earlier, a young Palestinian woman, a resident of Ramallah, was arrested in Jerusalem after she published a suicidal post on social media in which she wrote that she was “going to become famous on television.”

As part of the preparations, thousands of Jerusalem district police officers, security forces and volunteers will be deployed throughout the city, with an emphasis on crowded places, the mekomos kedoshim and recreational areas.

