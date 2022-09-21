10,000 Palestinians Enter Israeli Illegally Every Day, Senior Police Official Says

A senior police official said on Wednesday that the Israeli military is turning a blind eye to the thousands of Palestinians who enter Israel illegally every day.

In an interview with Channel 13 News, Central District Police Commander Avi Biton said that Arabs, many from the PA, are responsible for 90% of serious crimes in his district.

“The Arab sector is only about 9% of the total population living in the district but is responsible for about 90% of the serious crime,” he said.

He added that when the IDF and Defense Ministry began increasing patrols of the security fence and repairing gaps in the wake of the terror wave in April, crimes in his district decreased by 40%.

However, the increased patrols were not maintained and about 10,000 Palestinians are again entering Israel illegally every day through holes in the security fence.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)