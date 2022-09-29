Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Appointed As Prime Minister

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman named his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the prime minister of the kingdom, a royal decree showed on Tuesday.

The Crown Prince, 37, who officially served until now as the kingdom’s defense minister and deputy prime minister, is already widely viewed as the kingdom’s de facto leader. The 86-year-old King Salman has been suffering from ill health for years.

The Crown Prince’s younger brother, Khalid bin Salman, who previously served as deputy defense minister will now serve as defense minister. Another son, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, will continue to serve as energy minister.

The royal decree appointing him as prime minister was carried by the Saudi Press Agency. It said King Salman will continue to chair the Cabinet meetings that he attends.

The 37-year-old crown prince, widely known by the acronym MBS, has taken the lead on Vision 2030, the kingdom’s wide-ranging plan to transform its economy and end its dependency on oil.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)