WATCH THIS: Michael Flynn Predicts GOP Governors Will “Declare War” on Federal Government

Michael Flynn, the formerly respected Pentagon official and Trump national security advisor, predicted at a campaign event in Arizona that Republican governors across the country will declare war against the federal government.
Speaking at an event in support of Mark Finchem, a far-right loon running for Arizona secretary of state, Flynn demanded that “90 percent” be disbanded.
“Just lock ’em up,” Flynn told a cheering crowd. “States rights! Did you know that a governor can declare war? A governor can declare war, and we’re gonna probably see that.”
Unfortunately for Mr. Flynn, his Constitutional knowledge is severely lacking, as it clearly states Article 1, Section 8, Clause 11 that only Congress has the power to declare war.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
If they fix one more election – I hope they do!
I happen to trust Mr. Flynn. He’s a straight guy who just happen to see the ugly inside of the federal government more than he wanted to…
Actually it’s not so simple he is incorrect about a governor starting a war. A governor cannot START a war on another sovereign country without congressional approval but he can declare war in case of certain emergencies like an invasion of his state.
Michigan and Ohio went to war in 1835 (although Michigan at the time as not a state) over who has control over the Toledo Strip. Ohio Governor Lucas did so without the consent of congress.