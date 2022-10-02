WATCH THIS: Michael Flynn Predicts GOP Governors Will “Declare War” on Federal Government

Michael Flynn, the formerly respected Pentagon official and Trump national security advisor, predicted at a campaign event in Arizona that Republican governors across the country will declare war against the federal government.

Speaking at an event in support of Mark Finchem, a far-right loon running for Arizona secretary of state, Flynn demanded that “90 percent” be disbanded.

“Just lock ’em up,” Flynn told a cheering crowd. “States rights! Did you know that a governor can declare war? A governor can declare war, and we’re gonna probably see that.”

Unfortunately for Mr. Flynn, his Constitutional knowledge is severely lacking, as it clearly states Article 1, Section 8, Clause 11 that only Congress has the power to declare war.

