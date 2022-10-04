WRECKED: DeSantis Destroys CNN Reporter Harassing Him Over Evacuation Orders

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was having none of it when a CNN reporter attempted to corner him over evacuation orders in certain counties that came late – barely a day before Hurricane Ian struck the areas.

CNN national correspondent Nadia Romero asked DeSantis about the late issuance of evacuation orders in Lee County, following a New York Times report that other counties issued evacuation orders on Monday, but Lee County waited until Tuesday.

“Why do you stand behind Lee County’s decision to not have that mandatory evacuation until the day before the storm?” Romero asked DeSantis.

“Well, did you – where was your industry stationed when the storm hit?” DeSantis shot back. “Were you guys in Lee County? No, you were in Tampa.”

“So they were following the weather track and they had to make decisions based on that,” DeSantis said. “But, you know, 72 hours, they weren’t even in the cone. 48 hours they were on the periphery, so you have to make the decisions the best you can. I will say they delivered the message to the people. They had shelters open. Everybody had adequate opportunity to get to a shelter within in the county.”

Romero kept pushing, trying to get a good soundbite of her pushing DeSantis into a corner, saying that “some of the neighboring counties did have mandatory evacuations before Tuesday.”

“I think it’s easy to say in hindsight,” DeSantis said, again noting that Lee County wasn’t even in the cone until just a day before the storm.

