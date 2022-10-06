WATCH: NYPD Cruiser Slams Into Pedestrians, 3 Critically Injured

An NYPD officer errantly slammed his police cruiser into a group of pedestrians in the Bronx on Tuesday as he was responding to an emergency call.

The officer was reportedly responding to a larceny in progress when he jumped the curb at the intersection of Hoe and Westchester avenues, slamming into a pole and pedestrians.

The crash left eight people injured, including three with critical injuries. All are expected to survive.

The two officers in the police cruiser were injured, but not seriously.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)