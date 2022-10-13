Biden Laughs About His Age, Says He Can Beat Donald Trump Again

In a sit-down interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, President Joe Biden laughed off a question about his advancing age and declared that he can beat Trump again in 2024.

Biden, who turns 80 in November, was asked by Tapper about the “suspense” surrounding his 2024 decision.

“Whenever anybody raises concerns about your age, you’re the oldest president in the history of the United States, you always say “Watch me.” Voters have been watching you. Democratic voters approve of the job you’re doing. Democratic voters overwhelmingly like you,” Tapper said.

“But one poll shows that almost two-thirds of Democratic voters want a new nominee in 2024, and the top reason they gave was your age. So what’s your message to Democrats who like you, who like what you’ve done, but are concerned about your age and the demands of the job?”

“Well, they’re concerned about whether or not I can anything done,” Biden responded. “Look what I’ve gotten done. Name me a president in recent history that’s gotten as much done as I have in the first two years. Not a joke. You may not like what I got done, but the vast majority of the American people do like what I got done.”

“And so, I just — it’s a matter of, can you do the job? And I believe I can do the job. I’ve been able to do the job. I’ve gotten more done. I’ve gotten the Inflation Reduction — I got all these pieces of legislation passed. And I ran on that. I said this is what I was going to do. And I’m still getting it done,” he added.

Tapper then asked if a Donald Trump run in 2024 plays a factor in Biden’s decision to run or not, to which the president said, “I believe I can beat Donald Trump again.”

