Lapid Panders To Arabs: “I’ll Amend Nation-State Law, Won’t Allow Jewish Prayer On Har HaBayis”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid is trying to woo Arab voters by chipping away at the Jewish identity of Israel.

In interviews with two Arabic media outlets on Tuesday, Lapid that if he’s elected, he’ll amend the Nation-State law, which enshrines Israel’s status as the national home of the Jewish people.

“I opposed the Nation-State law and I think it should be changed and a civil equality clause added to it,” Lapid said, adding that the law is “an insult to non-Jewish citizens of Israel.”

Lapid said that when the law was passed in 2018, he said in the Knesset plenum that “the State will not humiliate its citizens.”

Lapid also stressed that he won’t change the status quo on Har HaBayis, allowing Muslims to pray there but not Jews.

“We will take care of the freedom of worship of Muslims at al-Aqsa, who can go up to pray,” he said. “We allow Jews to visit but not to pray. They visit under supervision to ensure that the status quo is not violated.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)