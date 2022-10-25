Bibi Promises To Revoke Lieberman’s Taxes On Disposables & Sweet Drinks

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu promised to cancel the decrees of Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman if he leads the next government.

Speaking in an interview with Kol B’Ramah on Tuesday, he said: “We’ll cancel Lieberman’s decrees. People go to the supermarket and can’t finish the month. The taxation on disposables and sweetened drinks, what is this? We will unequivocally cancel it.”

“I call on the Charedi public to go out and vote. There’s complacency, the Olam HaTorah is in danger. I don’t believe that people are considering staying home. The media is trying to put everyone to sleep, including the Charedim, but we must wake up and leave our homes because those who stay at home are actually voting for Lapid.”

Netanyahu was asked about public transportation on Shabbos and the Kosel Plan and he said: “I have always advocated maintaining the status quo. This is how it was and how it will be. There will be no changes.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)