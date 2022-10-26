After 3 Weeks: HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani Released From Hospital

HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani, Zakein Chevrei Moetzes Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, was released on Tuesday afternoon from Maanyei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak after three weeks of hospitalization.

HaRav Badani, 94, was hospitalized three days before Yom Kippur, about three and a half weeks ago.

During Sukkos, he suffered a serious deterioration in his health and his family asked for tefillos in the hope that the Gadol would survive the crisis.

According to a Kikar H’Shabbat report, since then HaRav Badani’s health improved dramatically, and according to his doctors, it was a medical neis.

The public is asked to daven to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Shimon ben Chavivah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)