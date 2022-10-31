BRACE FOR IMPACT: Republicans Expect Trump to Be Indicted Shortly After Elections

Republican strategists believe former President Donald Trump will be indicted by Attorney General Merrick Garland within 2-3 months after the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

With the 2024 presidential election season expected to ramp up within months of the midterms, most believe that Garland wouldn’t prosecute Trump once the next election season is well underway to avoid the appearance of an indictment being politically motivated.

Though Republicans warns that an indictment of Trump will further polarize the already fractured political climate, Garland has been under intense pressure from Democrats to go after the former president.

“A couple of weeks after the election, I assume that Garland will indict Trump,” a veteran Republican aide told The Hill, while a second told the outlet that being prosecuted “could actually end up helping the [former] president politically.”

“People have been talking about splintering support and dampening enthusiasm among Republican voters for him. An indictment could actually galvanize and reunify Republicans around him,” the aide said.

The prosecution of Trump would be either over his alleged mishandling of classified documents and possible cover up of it, or over his actions leading up to and during January 6, 2021.

Jeffrey Robbins, a former federal prosecutor, said the strongest case against Trump would be for violating the Espionage Act in connection to the Mar-a-Lago documents.

“I think that the Espionage Act violations are relatively straightforward, even self-evident, and that the Department likely already has substantial evidence of obstruction of justice,” he told The Hill.

Trump warned last month that if he’s indicted “you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before… I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)