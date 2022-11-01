LOONS: Radical Hardliners Attack N’shei Women’s Event in Yerushalayim [SEE VIDEO]

A mega-gathering of all the N’shei organizations from across Yerushalayim devolved into chaos Sunday night when a group of Eitz hardliners attacked and attempted to break up the event.

The event, which was sponsored by Eretz HaKodesh, served as inspiration and chizzuk to the 500+ women who joined and featured Rebbetzin Yamima Mizrachi as the keynote speaker, as well as music by Mrs. Mimi Luria, as well as an address from an Eretz Hakodesh representative who explained the important work that they do.

In middle of the event, a bunch of goons who had heard about it through the various flyers distributed around Yerushalayim neighborhoods, crashed the event and began making problems.

At first, the hoodlums locked the doors to the venue with cable ties, then broke down the door and began throwing objects and stink bombs at the women. They proceeded to then attempt to physically destroy the event, overturning tables and knocking down signs.

Eventually, the women were able to get the radical loons out and police arrived to ensure the safety of the attendees.

“The event went on as scheduled, and it was beautiful despite certain individuals’ attempts to stop it,” an event attendee told YWN. “Ootzoo eitzah v’sufar, dabru davar v’lo yakum.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)