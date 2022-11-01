LOONS: Radical Hardliners Attack N’shei Women’s Event in Yerushalayim [SEE VIDEO]

A mega-gathering of all the N’shei organizations from across Yerushalayim devolved into chaos Sunday night when a group of Eitz hardliners attacked and attempted to break up the event.
The event, which was sponsored by Eretz HaKodesh, served as inspiration and chizzuk to the 500+ women who joined and featured Rebbetzin Yamima Mizrachi as the keynote speaker, as well as music by Mrs. Mimi Luria, as well as an address from an Eretz Hakodesh representative who explained the important work that they do.
In middle of the event, a bunch of goons who had heard about it through the various flyers distributed around Yerushalayim neighborhoods, crashed the event and began making problems.
At first, the hoodlums locked the doors to the venue with cable ties, then broke down the door and began throwing objects and stink bombs at the women. They proceeded to then attempt to physically destroy the event, overturning tables and knocking down signs.
Eventually, the women were able to get the radical loons out and police arrived to ensure the safety of the attendees.
“The event went on as scheduled, and it was beautiful despite certain individuals’ attempts to stop it,” an event attendee told YWN. “Ootzoo eitzah v’sufar, dabru davar v’lo yakum.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
mamishe kanoim and tzadikim……
Take a picture of their faces for the next time they come here for money.
I’m sure their parents and wives are so proud of them.
Is there anything more היפך הצניעות than a group of grown men fighting with a bunch of women?
Abi to pop a few balloons, אלץ ווערט מותר…
Is this a Bardok parody with Eisenbach as chief Gevalt! screamer?? What about the balloon buster guy?? Such boring lives these nebachs must lead to do this to these women.
What was the event about?
I honestly feel bad for the Yerushalmim, the so-called “radical hardliners”. More and more Americans are flooding Yerushalayim and the Chareidi neighborhoods; women with ridiculously long wigs and short skirts, shopping malls, resturaunts and excessive materialism are popping up like mushrooms and destroying the character of the Chareidi community in Yerushalayim that was all about Torah and simplicity.
They look and sound like a herd of goats.
Now I finally understand why Hashem does not physically stop the arabs from hurting us.
When we have inside fighting amongst us, Hashem allows all H-e-l-l to brake loose.
I think these Chevra are completely burnt out.
Appalling behaviour. However, after reading this, I have no idea why they disrupted the event.
Clearly the saddest thing. Shameful.
“A group of eitz hardliners”
Eitz is a part of the LITVISH community in Eretz Yisroel in the footage you see almost all chassidim
Additionally, the gedolim of degel haTorah (representing the majority of the litvish community in Eretz yisroel) have also come out against “Eretz HaKodesh” (as has the Agudas Yisroel of America in a letter last year which can be found on its website) it was recently reported in the news in Eretz yisroel (google it) that degel haTorah threatened to sue askonim who claimed they supported Eretz hakodesh and the senior gadol of degel haTorah Rav Dov Landau said it is avodah Zara
So let’s not confuse things
1) kanaim seemingly Satmer crashed this event
2) both factions of the litvish community Eitz originally and degel recently (google it) have come out against Eretz hakodesh
3) the Agudah of America representing the litvish and Chasidish community in the US wrote a letter which was published on their website last year against Eretz hakodesh after it was proven that the original claim that rav chaim kanievsky signed a letter for them was debunked (they didn’t forge a letter they never publicized it in the first place)
It is important that when reporting on the misguided actions of a few not to forget that it doesn’t make the organization kosher at all
Can someone explain what is going on here?
Who was the ganif taking the bottles of soda?
So this is what yiddishkeit has become?
Not my Judaism!
These people must get jobs. They are so bored.
They obviously have no חשק for learning so why aren’t they working?
Army! All of them! They’ll learn to treat another Jew with respect! Shame on them!
If any of those “men” (who act like toddlers) are married, I pity their wives. I pity their daughters.
Shame on them!