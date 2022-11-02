WATCH: HaRav Mazuz: “No Tachanun, We’re B’Simcha And Must Thank Hashem”

As the election results showed a clear right-wing victory on Wednesday, the Rosh Yeshivah of Kisei Rachamim, HaGaon HaRav Meir Mazuz instructed that Tachanun shouldn’t be recited.

After Shemoneh Esrei of Mincha Gedolah in his Beis Medrash in Bnei Brak, Rav Mazuz told the chazzan to skip Tachanun.

The Rosh Yeshivah explained: “We’re b’simcha that we won and we need to thank HaKadosh Baruch Hu. There were those who thought that Lieberman, yimach shemo v’zichro, would swallow us all. He fought against Torah and religion.”

