DESANTIS OUT? Sources Say Florida Gov. Won’t Challenge Trump for 2024 Nomination

A report claims that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is indicating to donors that he will not challenge Donald Trump if the former president seeks the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman says that DeSantis, who is running for reelection as Florida’s governor, is quietly telling donors of his plans not to go up against Trump, though in a November profile of DeSantis, Sherman wrote that DeSantis was telling donors he’d put up a “full frontal assault” on Trump for the 2024 nomination.

“Sources told me DeSantis recently indicated to donors that he would not challenge Trump for the Republican nomination,” Sherman wrote Wednesday.

“Another source told me DeSantis’ calculus is that, at age 44, he can easily wait until the next presidential cycle, so why risk a brutal primary fight against a pugilist like Trump?” he wrote.

Trump has yet to make his 2024 presidential aspirations official, but he is widely expected to announce his next run within months of next Tuesday’s midterms.

