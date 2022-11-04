Rockland Community Leaders Meet NY-17 Incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney

With Election Day around the corner, elected officials from across the Monsey community gathered in the home of Mr. & Mrs. Galandauer in Pomona to meet with incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney.

In attendance were the supervisor of Ramapo, the mayors of Kaser, New Square, New Hempstead and Wesley Hills, Rockland County Legislators, Town Councilmembers, Deputy Mayors, Trustees, organization heads and community activists.

Mayor Izzy Spitzer from New square was the first to speak, sharing his experiences with the congressman over the last decade (before Rockland County was in his district), adding that the congressman always had an open door and never hesitated to help out with the needs of the Monsey community.

Rabbi Moshe Margareten of Tzedek Association expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Congressman for his efforts over the years for Pidyon Shvuyim. He shared that the congressman was a willing and eager supporter of the bills and initiatives from BETZEDEK and often took a leadership role in garnering support in Congress, even bringing together Republicans and Democrats in a bipartisan effort for the release of prisoners – includin, on more then one including, people from within the Jewish community.

Matt McNally, the chief of staff to the congressman, discussed opportunities for the office to help with constituent services. He spoke about his experiences of working with the Jewish community in his capacity as chief of staff, and told everyone in attendance not to hesitate to reach out, stressing that nothing is too small or unimportant. He shared the contact information for the office along with his personal cell phone number.

Congressman Maloney then addressed the room. He talked about his experiences of the last decade. He emphasized his deep respect for Jewish traditions and values, and how he understands and values the Jewish community and way of life. He then pledged to continue fighting for every parents’ right to make their own decision regarding their children’s education, causing the room to erupt in a standing ovation.

The congressman committed to bringing infrastructure funding for the growing needs of the Monsey community, including but not limited to sidewalks, parks, utility upgrades and roadways.

He pledged to work hard for the Jewish community and his constituents, and emphasized that he doesn’t want to simply be taken at his word, but that his record should be the deciding factor for voters.

He also shared a message from President Biden who called him earlier in the day to express his satisfaction for the great support of the congressman and asking for the community’s continued support.

He concluded his remarks by asking everybody to make sure they go out to vote and to encourage their friends and family to vote on Tuesday Nov 8, 2022.

