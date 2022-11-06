What Did The Rosh Yeshivah Decide About Ministerial Positions?

Prime Minister-elect Binyamin Netanyahu invited the leaders of the right-wing parties to meet with him on Sunday to begin negotiations on ministerial positions.

Degel HaTorah chairman Moshe Gafni was examining the possibility of demanding a ministerial position, with the role of housing minister a prime consideration.

However, since the long-standing policy of the UTJ party is for its ministers to refrain from accepting ministerial positions, a policy that has been in place since the days of HaGaon HaRav Shach, z’tl, the question was placed on the table of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein.

However, the Rosh Yeshivah made a decision that the party will continue its policy of its members not serving in ministerial positions, serving only as deputy ministers and heads of Knesset committees.

“In consultation with Maran Rosh HaYeshivah – the ideological decision regarding not taking ministerial positons in the government stands,” a statement from Degel HaTorah said on Motzei Shabbos.

“The party’s MKs will hold other senior positions – committee heads and deputy ministers – and will fight with all their power on the issues of the housing crisis, chinuch and other issues on the Chareidi agenda.”

Degel, which according to the internal agreement of Yahadus HaTorah, holds the right to choose the first position among the many positions that will be offered to the party – will likely demand the chairmanship of the Knesset’s Finance committee for its chairman Moshe Gafni.

