BEFUDDLED: Biden Says Russia is Retreating from Fallujah, A City in Iraq

The perpetually confused president made another cringeworthy gaffe on Wednesday, saying that Russian troops are beginning to pull out of “Fallujah,” a city in Iraq, when he probably meant to say “Kherson,” a city in Ukraine.

Russian military leader Sergey Surovikinon announced that he had ordered troops to retreat from Kherson, which Russia had captured early on in its invasion of Ukraine, and one of the last major cities it still controls.

“I think the context is that whether or not they’re pulling back from Fallujah…” Biden began telling a reporter before realizing his mistake and, “from the city of Kherson, and are coming back across the river to the eastern side of the river.”

The city of Fallujah in Iraq was one of the bloodiest battlefields of the entire war in Iraq, where American forces engaged in bruising battles against the Iraqis in November and December of 2004.

82 U.S. soldiers were killed in the battle for Fallujah and another 600 were wounded, while about 2,000 insurgents were killed and another 1,200 were captured.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)