SEE IT: Renewal Turns Hotel Into Mini-Yerushalayim for Annual Shabbos Getaway [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

7

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Renewal, the acclaimed kidney donation organization, held its annual Shabbos getaway for kidney donors, organization supporters, and others at the Armon Hotel & Conference Center in Connecticut, and themed the weekend as a vacation to Yerushalayim.

In that spirit, Renewal set up the entire weekend’s events as places across Yerushalayim, including the Geula neighborhood, the Kosel, and other landmarks across the city.

A video that has since gone viral shows the lobby during “toameha” on Friday, retrofitted to look like Meah Shearim neighborhood, including its stores, servers dressed as Yerushalmis, and even pashkevilin hung up on the walls announcing a “kinnus neturei karta.”

And yes, they even had someone shrei’ing “Gevalt!” at people in the lobby.

IMG_0538

 

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)


7 COMMENTS

  4. If I needed a kidney, I would go to the website of the China Organ Harvest Research Center, to the Findings tab, the Hospitals Database, and find a hospital that has English language services for kidneys. Very good service. Very good deal. Organs on demand.

  6. You schmendrick so you rather a none Jewish place because they speak better English? Why wouldn’t you want a place that has an experience in a hotel with a Yerushalyim feel?

    You’re takka a Schmendrick!