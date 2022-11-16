SEE IT: Renewal Turns Hotel Into Mini-Yerushalayim for Annual Shabbos Getaway [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Renewal, the acclaimed kidney donation organization, held its annual Shabbos getaway for kidney donors, organization supporters, and others at the Armon Hotel & Conference Center in Connecticut, and themed the weekend as a vacation to Yerushalayim.
In that spirit, Renewal set up the entire weekend’s events as places across Yerushalayim, including the Geula neighborhood, the Kosel, and other landmarks across the city.
A video that has since gone viral shows the lobby during “toameha” on Friday, retrofitted to look like Meah Shearim neighborhood, including its stores, servers dressed as Yerushalmis, and even pashkevilin hung up on the walls announcing a “kinnus neturei karta.”
And yes, they even had someone shrei’ing “Gevalt!” at people in the lobby.
This article is not accurate. It was a Shabbos Getaway organized by Renewal to honor their kidney donors.
It would have been a lot more real had the women been dressed like Yerushalmi women instead of men
isnt it kind of a shame that in order to make the place look like yerushalayim they had to dump trash everywhere and graffiti-up the walls?
