“KANYE WAS RITE”: Jewish Cemetery Vandalized with Swastikas, Antisemitic Message

The An Echad Jewish cemetery in Waukegan, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti this week.

According to local media reports, 16 headstones were spraypainted with swastikas, and another 23 were defaced, including one that had “Kanye Was Rite” sprayed onto it.

“We have no words for this depravity and evil,” StopAntisemitism.org said in a statement.

“The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets,” the ADL’s Daniel Goldenberg said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)