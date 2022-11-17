INVESTIGATIONS COMING: Republicans Accuse Joe Biden of Being Directly Involved with Hunter’s Business Dealings

At a Thursday morning press conference, Republicans Rep. James Comer and Jim Jordan spelled out allegations that President Joe Biden was directly and actively involved in his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

Comer cited whistleblowers, asserting that the Biden family “flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family.”

“Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden’s business deals and is he compromised? That’s our investigation,” Comer said.

The Republicans say they’ve found evidence of conspiracy or defrauding the United States, wire fraud, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering, tax evasion, and other crimes.

Rep. Comer is the incoming chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee and Rep. Jordan is expected to soon become the chairman of the equally powerful Judiciary Committee.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)