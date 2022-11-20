TRUMP IS BACK! Musk Reinstates Trump on Twitter Following Poll Results

To Trump or not to Trump? That was the question.

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk ran a poll asking users of the platform to weigh in on whether the former president should be allowed to return to Twitter after being permanently banned following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The poll, seen by more than 134 million people, and voted on by over 15 million, ended minutes ago, with 52% saying Trump should be reinstated and 48% saying he should not be allowed to return.

Minutes after the poll’s conclusion, Musk tweeted that Trump will be reinstated, as “the people have spoken.”

Minutes later, Trump’s Twitter account went live again. While Trump’s followers numbers seems to be low at this point compared to the tens of millions he once had, his followers will be re-added as Twitter puts them all back on his account.

However, Trump was noncommittal earlier today about his return to Twitter, telling the Republican Jewish Coalition that Truth Social is doing very well and he’ll probably stick to it.

“Well, I like that he bought it,” Trump said of Musk. “I’ve always liked him. I got along with him very well during my days as president and got to know him pretty well. But I do like him. I’ve always really, you know, he’s a he’s a character. And I tend to like characters, but he’s smart. He did put up a poll and I hear it’s very overwhelming, very strong. But I have something called Trump. If you look it’s Trump- owned. But it’s really fantastic: Truth Social.

“And Truth Social is through the roof. It’s doing phenomenally well. The press hates to talk about it, but it’s doing phenomenally well. I think engagement is much better than it is with Twitter, and it’s taking care of voices that really want to be taken care of, and really smart voices, brilliant voices, voices that in many cases are both sides. But I can tell you there’s a lot of voice for Israel, a lot of power for Israel in Truth Social. So Truth Social has been very, very powerful, very, very strong. And I’ll be staying there.

“But I hear we’re getting a big vote to also go back on Twitter. I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it. Uh, they have a lot of problems at Twitter. You see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it, but the problems are incredible and the engagements are negative. And you have a lot of bots and you have a lot of fake accounts, which I think they should get on. But Truth Social has taken the place for a lot of people and I don’t see them going back onto Twitter.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)